Lafayette man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
Jerome Bernard, 53, of Lafayette was arrested on the following charges:
- False imprisonment
- Battery of a dating partner
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
LPD said that just after 2 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment complex at 102 Westwood Drive regarding a domestic-related incident.
Once officers arrived on the scene, the female victim was contacted and it was learned that she was being held against her will, LDP said. Close
LPD said that Bernard refused to exit the apartment and barricaded himself inside. The Lafayette Police S.W.A.T. team was then called to the scene and after a several-hour standoff, Bernard was taken into custody.
