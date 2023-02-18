Open in App
Staten Island, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

3 FDNY firefighters remain in critical condition after battling Staten Island blaze

By Khristina Narizhnaya, Dean Balsamini,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nj3I9_0ksGxeiW00

Three FDNY firefighters remained hospitalized after being hurt in a raging four-alarm blaze on Staten Island, officials said.

The injured were listed in critical but stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North, the FDNY said, after battling the Friday afternoon fire at 84 and 88 Shotwell Ave. in the Annadale section.

In all, 22 firefighters were hurt when part of a home collapsed during the blaze , officials said.

The fire started at the rear of the two-story, semi-attached duplex around 1:30 p.m. and quickly spread to both units. The collapse triggered at least two “mayday” calls for firefighters trapped inside.

On Saturday, FDNY personnel and Fire Marshals surveyed the charred structure.

One resident was counting his blessings.

“Everything is burned to toast, we are lucky to be alive,” Vincent Pelizzi, 72, who resides at 84 Shotwell, told The Post on Saturday afternoon. Pelizzi said he wasn’t sure what sparked the inferno, which started “somewhere between” the two units. Pelizzi, who lives next-door to where the fire broke out, said his house “is very much gone.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adams’ year-old ‘Subway Safety Plan’ started working after NYPD OT surge: data
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Pols target NYC’s violent, repeat shoplifters with bill to protect retailer workers just like cops, firefighters
New York City, NY14 hours ago
7 sheep escape NJ slaughterhouse, get new chance at life at sanctuary
Paterson, NJ15 hours ago
Thieves are swiping left and right to steal all around NYC
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Columbia University grad shot dead in the West Bank amid increased violence
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Inside NYC law enforcement efforts to stamp out illegal pot shops
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Travis Scott punches sound engineer at NYC club, causes $12K in damage: sources
New York City, NY42 minutes ago
Why it costs New York FIVE TIMES what other cities pay to install a toilet
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams decries church and state separation at NYC event: ‘I walk with god’
New York City, NY15 hours ago
NYC brought itself back to life once before — but can it again?
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Top NY pols rake in thousands in donations from teachers union while bashing charter schools
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Islanders’ bid for unbeaten trip falls short in shootout loss to Wild
Elmont, NY11 hours ago
Gleyber Torres ‘always looking to help’ youngsters even if they take his job
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Nets battle but fall to Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
Mikal Bridges on Nets, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and all things Villanova
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Rangers will be short on defense for another night
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Mitchell Robinson’s dominant return helping spur Knicks’ surge
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau won’t be pegged as just a defensive wizard
New York City, NY9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy