Temple University reaches agreement with striking grad students

By Matt Bernardini,

10 days ago

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The striking graduate students at Temple University have reached an agreement with the school that could end a more than two-week long strike.

Temple University announced Saturday that it had reached a tentative agreement with graduate students to end a more than two-week long strike. Photo from Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

Temple said that the agreement includes wage increases for all four years and free health insurance for the students, according to an announcement on the school's website. The agreement does not specify anything about insurance for dependents.

"We are pleased with the outcome and eager to welcome our students back to their teaching, research and studies," Ken Kaiser, Temple senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The Temple University Graduate Student Association began the strike on Jan. 31 after more than a year of no agreement.

The union was seeking to raise average pay from $19,500 a year to more than $32,000, while the university offered three percent raises, resulting in an average pay of about $22,000.

Many students had their free tuition withdrawn by the University in retaliation for striking. Temple gave students a month to pay in full or face a late fee. Under the tentative agreement, the students will get their benefits and tuition restored.

