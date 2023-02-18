Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news

Former President Jimmy Carter received an outpouring of love from around the nation Saturday after his eponymous presidential library announced that he would be receiving hospice care.

National leaders, local politicians, political pundits and everyday Americans took to social media to express support for the 98-year-old leader and longest living president.

They called him a great man of character who led by example and practiced what he preached.

“Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Twitter. “May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world.”

Said Democratic strategist David Axelrod, “Very sad news about a remarkable man and a great American, who has done so much for the world. Thinking of President Carter and his family.”

https://twitter.com/davidaxelrod/status/1627048289903452161

In a statement released Saturday, the Carter Center said, “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

Former longtime PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff said on Twitter, “Saying a prayer for President Carter and his family.”

Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called Carter a great man of faith and said that the former president has walked with God and that God, in this time of transitioning, is “surely walking with him.

“May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers,” Warnock said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/SenatorWarnock/status/1627064524871442432

Comedian and “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown said that Carter has been her favorite president since childhood.

“He seemed to have the biggest heart,” she tweeted Saturday. “The world will be a lot less kind when he is gone.”

https://twitter.com/YNB/status/1627059507971911680

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said, “I‘ve had the good fortune to meet many presidents, kings, Nobel Peace Prize winners and truly impressive people. Few are as truly good as Jimmy Carter, who at age 98 is now entering hospice. He leaves this planet so much better than he found it. A great, great, great man.”

Former Georgia Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen said she and her family are forever in Carter’s debt for “the Refugee Act of 1980, which enabled tens of thousands of Vietnamese refugees to rebuild their lives in America.”

The praise for Carter came from both sides of the political aisle. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele and former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted prayers for the former president while Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, prayed for comfort and peace for Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

“President Carter has led a well-lived life, faithfully serving his country and setting a great example for all,” Rounds said.

https://twitter.com/SenatorRounds/status/1627064744145465344

Said Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey: “Navy submariner, Governor, President, Humanitarian. President Jimmy Carter has lived a life of exceptional character and service. Terese and I wish him comfort and peace in the days ahead, and send our prayers to him and to the entire Carter family.”

Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams said Carter holds a special place in her family’s heart.

“All of my love is with President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family,” she said in a post to Twitter. “President Carter is a man who represents the best of Georgia, and holds a special place in our family’s hearts as the namesake for my Carter Cakes.”

