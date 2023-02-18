Abilene construction alert: Robertson Drive mall entrance closed for two weeks

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Robertson Drive mall entrance will be closed for about two weeks (weather permitting) due to construction, according to a Facebook announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Beginning Tuesday, February 21, travelers will not be able to use the Robertson Drive entrance to the Mall of Abilene. Drivers can use the south entrance to the mall during this time.

Courtesy of TxDOT

This construction is a part of the Buffalo Gap major construction that began in January of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Traffic on Robertson Drive traveling westbound will need to turn either left or right onto FM 89. Traffic will not be able to turn left from FM 89 onto the Robertson Drive entrance or turn right into the entrance heading south.

