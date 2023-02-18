Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene construction alert: Robertson Drive mall entrance closed for two weeks

By Shelly Womack,

10 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Robertson Drive mall entrance will be closed for about two weeks (weather permitting) due to construction, according to a Facebook announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Beginning Tuesday, February 21, travelers will not be able to use the Robertson Drive entrance to the Mall of Abilene. Drivers can use the south entrance to the mall during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176kKk_0ksGwYgv00
Courtesy of TxDOT

This construction is a part of the Buffalo Gap major construction that began in January of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Related articles:

Buffalo Gap Road Construction Update: about a quarter way finished Abilene begins the new year with major road construction on Buffalo Gap Road

Traffic on Robertson Drive traveling westbound will need to turn either left or right onto FM 89. Traffic will not be able to turn left from FM 89 onto the Robertson Drive entrance or turn right into the entrance heading south.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Baird residents want answers, action for ‘rancid’ smell from Wastewater Lagoons
Baird, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Victim of fiery crash on I-20 in Taylor County identified
Sweetwater, TX1 day ago
Nolan County nonprofit expands to provide Sweetwater teen with prom necessities
Sweetwater, TX17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crime Reports: Suspect accused of stealing $51K worth of coins from elderly Abilene resident
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pouring beer on gas station clerk, fleeing police in skid steer
Abilene, TX21 hours ago
Abilene residence a 'total loss' after structure fire Feb. 25
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Driver crashes in Hawley after going 102 miles per hour
Hawley, TX1 day ago
Structure fire in East Abilene, AFD says house is ‘considered a total loss’
Abilene, TX3 days ago
‘Probably the worst roads here in Abilene’: Mobile home park potholes cause problems for residents, city & delivery drivers
Abilene, TX5 days ago
‘Honeydew’ in the Big Country: How to protect your plants from a sticky situation
Abilene, TX12 hours ago
Abilene woman drives over husband's foot with van after domestic dispute
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Suspect steals over $51,000 in coins from elderly Abilene man
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Merkel ISD to hold active-shooter drill Monday morning
Merkel, TX2 days ago
Sweetwater police arrest suspects accused of statewide tool theft crime ring
Sweetwater, TX18 hours ago
North Abilene hostage escapes as APD talks with suspect
Abilene, TX4 days ago
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene That Have Yet to Be Solved
Abilene, TX4 days ago
GALLERY: Home involved in Abilene drive-by shot 20+ times, victim shot in mouth
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Downtown Abilene event space in old Paxton Building closes after 2 years of business
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Abilene election candidates draw numbers to decide how names will appear on ballot
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Cisco police arrest New Mexico man on felony Human Smuggling charges during routine traffic stop
Cisco, TX1 day ago
HAPPENING NOW: 98-year-old woman trapped after tree falls on Abilene home
Abilene, TX6 days ago
‘We need fosters’: All Kind takes over Abilene Animal Services, in dire need of temporary homes
Abilene, TX11 hours ago
‘She sent me a daisy’: Abilene rancher rejoices in goat born with daisy-like hair pattern
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Abilene High School student accused of threatening to bring gun to school and ‘kill everyone’
Abilene, TX23 hours ago
‘Ringleader’ of dangerous driving group arrested in Sweetwater
Sweetwater, TX6 days ago
‘Looking for solutions’: Abilene farmer promotes sustainability, plans farm-to-shelf store near Lake Fort Phantom Hill
Abilene, TX7 days ago
Flying high in the Egyptian skies: Abilene travelers embark on day 45 of 80-day trip around the world
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says she was scammed after meeting man online
Abilene, TX5 days ago
32-year old woman held hostage in Abilene Feb. 23
Abilene, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy