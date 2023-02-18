Mariners win arbitration case over AL All-Star outfielder

The Seattle Mariners’ big acquisition this offseason was slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández . When Seattle acquired him, it was known that they would soon be pitted against the player they stretched out to acquire via an off-season trade. The arbitration hearing between the Mariners and Hernández, and it’s the team who won out.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Hernández lost his arbitration case to his new team. In turn, according to MLB Trade Rumors , he will earn $14 million this season instead of $16 million.

Hernández accomplished lots in his tenure in Toronto prior to being dealt. Fans selected him as an All-Star in 2021. He also won two Silver Slugger awards with the Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021. He’s clubbed 133 home runs in his seven-year career in MLB and is viewed as a legitimate power threat by many.

Seattle ponied up to acquire Teoscar Hernández after the team made the postseason for the first time since 2001. They ultimately fell short to AL West division rival Houston, who went on to win the World Series. The Mariners hope to challenge the Astros again this season in the division and return many key contributors. That includes Hernández, but things obviously got a little awkward down the line here.

It could be worse though. Just ask Milwaukee and Corbin Burnes .

