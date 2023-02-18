11 Southern Wrestlers Claim District 25 Championship Crowns

LACEY - It comes as no surprise that Southern Regional High School dominated Saturday's District 25 wrestling tournament. In fact, Southern claimed 11 out of 14 weight class championships.

Shoreconferencewrestling.com reportst that:

The Rams have been shooting up the all-time District Champs in the Shore Conference list over the years, and are likely to surpass Wall this year and move into 6th place. The Rams 26 Team Titles is 3rd all-time in the Shore to only Jackson Memorial and Brick Memorial, and their current streak of 25 seasons with a District Champion is tied with Pt Boro for the 2nd longest active streak in the Shore. With 13 of the Rams' 14 entrants seeded in the top 2, expect the Rams to add to their totals.

106

1st: Anthony Mason (Southern)

2nd: Brendan Schuler (Lacey)

3rd: Mason Lugo (Central)

4th: Shane Sickler (TR East)

113

1st: Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic)

2nd: Attila Vigilante (Southern)

3rd: Anthony Cook (Burlington Twp)

4th: Andrew Perez (Manchester)

120

1st: Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic)

2nd: Scottie Sari (Southern)

3rd: Aidan Flynn (Lacey)

4th: Carson Cheong (TR South)

126

1st: Conor Collins (Southern)

2nd: Jaton Wellington (TR East)

3rd: Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic)

4th: Jake Laskowski (Central)

132

1st: Wyatt Stout (Southern)

2nd: Aidan Ott (Lacey)

3rd: Austin Mitrosky (Manchester)

4th: Nicolas Straniero (Central)

138

1st: Richard Davis (Donovan Catholic)

2nd: Ray Gardner (TR South)

3rd: Richie Kulessa (TR East)

4th: Tyler French (Lacey)

144

1st: Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern)

2nd: Matt Gauthier (Lacey)

3rd: Logan Kahrs (Burlington Twp)

4th: Bryson Loving (BCIT)

150

1st: Matt Henrich (Southern)

2nd: Caden Langan (TR South)

3rd: Brody Kountouris (Donovan Catholic)

4th: Jacob Davis (Burlington Twp)

157

1st: Nick Bennet (Southern)

2nd: Nicholas DeLorenzo (TR East)

3rd: Jayden Mora (Burlington Twp)

4th: Philip Bentivegna (TR South)

165

1st: Cole Velardi (Southern)

2nd: Riley Gutierrez (Donovan Catholic)

3rd: Jayden Martins (Lacey)

4th: Frankie Curci (TR South)

175

1st: Mitch Bivona (Southern)

2nd: Hector Milian (TR East)

3rd: Dante Mortellite (Manchester)

4th: Luciano Ferranti (Lacey)

190

1st: Collin French (Southern)

2nd: Matt Coon (Lacey)

3rd: Calvin Spicer (Manchester)

4th: Tysir Davis (BCIT)

215

1st: Riley O'Boyle (Southern)

2nd: James Lynch (TR East)

3rd: Cosmo Zaccaro (Central)

4th: Dylan Trinidad (Lacey)

Hwt

1st: Anthony Evangelista (Southern)

2nd: Sam Rock (Donovan Catholic)

3rd: Michael Justo Bautista (Manchester)

4th: Donovan Wilkinson (TR South)

Team Scores

1 Southern Regional 312.5

2 Donovan Catholic 136.0

3 Lacey Township 134.0

4 Toms River East H.S. 101.0

5 Toms River South 77.5

6 Manchester Township 59.0

7 Central Regional 51.0

8 Burlington Township 49.0

9 BCIT - Westampton 18.0











