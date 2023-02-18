Angels News: Mike Trout Confirms Halos Not Done Making Moves This Offseason

He says the team will continue to make upgrades.

The Angels have had an impressive offseason that has seen them fill just about all their holes entering the new season. At this point, projections have them finishing with a winning record , and fighting for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

While those projections do have the Angels heading in the right direction, they may not be enough. The Angels need to be really good in 2023, as they try to convince Shohei Ohtani to sign long-term during his final year under contract. So they can't just be good — they need to be really good .

The good news is they may not be done making moves . Early in spring training, Angels superstar Mike Trout confirmed that the team was not yet done making additions to the roster. This was after general manager Perry Minasian said the same thing .

"I had a talk with [manager Phil Nevin] yesterday and [general manager] Perry [Minasian]. They’re not done," Trout said. "I think they’re going to go out there and try and get some more guys for this team."

To be clear, this was before the Angels signed LHP Matt Moore to a one-year deal . So, if that was the last move, then they may be done now. However, an upgrade in the bullpen was just one of the moves the Halos needed to make, and there is still a chance they add another player ahead of next season. And, Trout did say "more guys," not just one more guy.

So maybe Moore was just one of the moves the team was going to make ahead of the new season. And if that's the case, those projections will only improve ahead of Opening Day. Now the Angels have to just live up to them.