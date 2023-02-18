Woman Creates Her Own Mushroom Garden and It Looks Surprisingly Easy!

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Spring is upon us, and what does that mean? Gardening season is almost here! If you are an at home gardener I'm sure you have had this on your mind, maybe you have gotten your seeds out to take inventory , started some seeds indoors, or cleaned up your tools and turned over your garden beds.

As if you probably don’t have enough “to start”m projects for the garden this year, home gardener and TikToker @jrockrd posted the coolest video showing off her freshly started mushroom garden. It looks simple to do and fun to create!

The woman’s video acts as the perfect tutorial for starting your own mushroom garden. She starts with fresh cut sections of hardwood- oak, maple, or birch. The log sections should not be more than a few months old, and show no signs or rot or disease.

The woman first sets her sections of wood up in an area that out of the sunlight, can be watered daily, and has some humidity- all things mushrooms love . She drills small holes all over the log and hammers in plugs that have been soaked in mushroom spores. Once the plugs have been put into the holes she seals them off with some wax.

It can take around one to two years for the spores to take over the logs and start producing but once established they can produce mushrooms for up to seven-10 years!

