Open in App
Vigo County, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Parks tradition returns at Prairie Creek

By Will Price,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m83k_0ksGuwkf00

(WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made their way to Prairie Creek Park on Saturday for the return of a Vigo County parks tradition.

The parks department hosted a pancake breakfast event, accompanied with a tour of the maple syrup-making process that takes place at Prairie Creek. Sean Sluyter, the natural resources programmer for Vigo County, said the event is a continuation of the pancake breakfast that used to be hosted at Fowler Park for decades.

“We used to have an event in Fowler Park, but we canceled that several years ago for various reasons,” he said.  “We decided to bring it back, but bring it here to Prairie Creek and focus on the educational portion.”

Sluyter said there had been a lot of interest in bringing the event back, and the department thought it would be a good way to showcase the park and the process of creating maple syrup, which generates a lot of interest, according to Sluyter.

“We’re getting them out, we’re showing them how we draw sap from the trees, what different kinds of trees we tap, the different types of maples,” he said. “We also take them through the boiling process and how we get the syrup from sap.”

MORE: Behind the scenes at Prairie Creek

Saturday’s event was sold out, and consisted of several smaller groups going on tours throughout the morning, instead of one big one. Sluyter said they wanted to start off slow, and they hope to expand in the future.

“We kept it small this year as a trial run, just so we could work some bugs out and see how it’s going. It’s going pretty well so far, we’re hoping to expand next year,” Sluyter said. “It’s awesome to get people out here, and they’re excited to get a tour of the syrup operation but also the breakfast.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vigo County, IN newsLocal Vigo County, IN
High winds cause power outages throughout Wabash Valley
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Vigo Co. could see hundreds of new jobs in $1B investment
Terre Haute, IN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Frederick Douglass memorial, local connections discussed during tour
Terre Haute, IN13 hours ago
Contaminated soil to be disposed of in Putnam County
Roachdale, IN15 hours ago
Red Skelton Museum honors Black Hoosiers
Vincennes, IN16 hours ago
TH wastewater plant inspected by IDEM
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
NextHome Real Estate opens doors in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL19 hours ago
Vincennes works to solve housing shortage
Vincennes, IN16 hours ago
Update: Wabash Avenue reopened
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Local family hosts ceremony on anniversary of TH lynching
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Sunday Terre Haute fire displaces resident, dog
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute South 61, Avon 58
Terre Haute, IN11 hours ago
THFD responds to 8th Street house fire
Terre Haute, IN15 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day Riley fundraiser returns for 2nd year
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
What Indiana officials are saying about toxic materials from train derailment sent to Putnam Co. landfill
Roachdale, IN1 day ago
Indiana landfill to house waste shipments from toxic Ohio train derailment
Grafton, OH1 day ago
South Knox 47, Sullivan 35
Sullivan, IN11 hours ago
Governor grants clemency to terminally ill Daviess County man
Washington, IN23 hours ago
UPDATE: Police release details on fight outbreak at Danville High School Field House
Danville, IL23 hours ago
87 year old Vietnam veteran served the nation, now serves his community as a doctor
Rockville, IN14 hours ago
UPDATE: Greenup, IL lifts boil water order
Greenup, IL2 days ago
IUPD: Suspect detained on Bloomington campus after warning of armed person
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
John Mellencamp to speak and share experiences at IU
Bloomington, IN18 hours ago
Northview 77, Owen Valley 63
Spencer, IN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy