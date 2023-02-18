Open in App
Clear Creek, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Over $32 million in renovations coming to Clear Creek Welcome Center

By Will Price,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvwLl_0ksGt6Ph00

(WTWO/WAWV)– $32 million renovations will be coming to the Clear Creek Welcome Center off of I-70 this summer.

The rest stop, which sits right off of the Illinois-Indiana border, will get a completely new main building, as well as a number of other parking and lighting improvements around the rest area, according to Megan DeLucenay, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s West-Central district.

“That project specifically is part of a statewide, 10-year improvement plan,” she said. “We’re going to improve interstate rest areas across the state, it’s an estimated $500 million investment. We’re expected to improve 21 locations, that’s statewide, by the end of the fiscal year 2023.”

The construction will start this summer, and finish either in fall of 2024 of spring of 2025, according to a variety of factors. DeLucenay detailed some of the changes that will be coming.

“We are planning to demolish and then completely rebuild the Clear Creek Welcome center,” she said. “The new welcome center, once completed, is expected to have two trucker restroom buildings. In each will be four individual restrooms. We’re going to have new sidewalks, curbs, gutter replacements, improved landscaping, parking and lighting.”

The new welcome center will have a theme inspired by Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While she didn’t yet have details for what this would entail, DeLucenay said rest steps across the state will get themes to showcase some of Indiana’s best features.

“We’re trying to create a destination for everybody that comes into the state. We want to welcome people, we want them to know what Indiana is all about, and specifically for the Clear Creek Welcome Center, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a big staple in Indiana, a lot of racing fans come into Indiana from all over the country,” she said.

DeLucenay said details on when closures could be expected would come as construction gets closer. Including renovations at around 20 additional rest areas, she said over 1,100 new parking spaces would be added by this project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
High winds cause power outages throughout Wabash Valley
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Indiana landfill to house waste shipments from toxic Ohio train derailment
Grafton, OH1 day ago
What Indiana officials are saying about toxic materials from train derailment sent to Putnam Co. landfill
Roachdale, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vincennes works to solve housing shortage
Vincennes, IN16 hours ago
Vigo Co. could see hundreds of new jobs in $1B investment
Terre Haute, IN16 hours ago
TH wastewater plant inspected by IDEM
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Contaminated soil to be disposed of in Putnam County
Roachdale, IN15 hours ago
Update: Wabash Avenue reopened
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
NextHome Real Estate opens doors in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Frederick Douglass memorial, local connections discussed during tour
Terre Haute, IN13 hours ago
Sunday Terre Haute fire displaces resident, dog
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Governor grants clemency to terminally ill Daviess County man
Washington, IN23 hours ago
Terre Haute South 61, Avon 58
Terre Haute, IN11 hours ago
THFD responds to 8th Street house fire
Terre Haute, IN15 hours ago
Bystanders rescue mother, child after truck crashes into pond in Franklin
Franklin, IN1 day ago
South Knox 47, Sullivan 35
Sullivan, IN11 hours ago
IUPD: Suspect detained on Bloomington campus after warning of armed person
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Local family hosts ceremony on anniversary of TH lynching
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
87 year old Vietnam veteran served the nation, now serves his community as a doctor
Rockville, IN14 hours ago
ISP wounds wanted suspect following crash into pond and exchange of gunfire on Indy’s south side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day Riley fundraiser returns for 2nd year
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
John Mellencamp to speak and share experiences at IU
Bloomington, IN18 hours ago
Northview 77, Owen Valley 63
Spencer, IN11 hours ago
Colts on path to drafting top QB, but Bears are driving the process
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Colts keeping Bradley as DC, reportedly hiring Sparano Jr. as offensive line coach
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy