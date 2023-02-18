Man hospitalized after hit by train in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has sustained serious and life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a train in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

On Saturday around 2:06 p.m. a Union Pacific train was traveling south near West Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road when they saw a man standing next to the tracks, police said.

According to police, the train blasted the horn multiple times and hit the emergency brake. However, the side of the train hit the unhoused man causing him to sustain serious and life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to University Medical Center. Police said that this incident was an accident according to witness statements.

