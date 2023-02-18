Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Man hospitalized after hit by train in central Las Vegas valley

By Linsey Lewis,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6I9M_0ksGss0V00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has sustained serious and life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a train in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

On Saturday around 2:06 p.m. a Union Pacific train was traveling south near West Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road when they saw a man standing next to the tracks, police said.

According to police, the train blasted the horn multiple times and hit the emergency brake. However, the side of the train hit the unhoused man causing him to sustain serious and life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to University Medical Center. Police said that this incident was an accident according to witness statements.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Desert Inn & Tenaya, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
North Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
2 water parks in Las Vegas Valley look to hire over 1K ahead of summer
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Missing woman known to frequent Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, police say
Boulder City, NV14 hours ago
Las Vegas man dead after being hit by 4 vehicles along I-15, Nevada State Police say
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Motorcycle crash shuts down traffic in Henderson
Henderson, NV15 hours ago
Road closed after crash involving motorcyclist near Mountain Vista, Whitney Mesa
Henderson, NV16 hours ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man injured
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
GoFundMe fundraisers set up for victims killed in Nevada medical plane crash
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stabbing to death another man on RTC bus in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police looking for vehicle that hit a young girl
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
6-month-old, 3 others in critical condition after suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police: Man found dead at East Las Vegas intersection
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
More snow returns to Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stabbing death on Las Vegas bus threatened passenger week before armed with 4 knives: police
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
4 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police took 'suicidal subject' into custody, transported to hospital
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police say woman shot to death at apartment complex
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Vegas Stronger seeks to help unhoused population across Las Vegas Valley through treatment
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Photos show rooms where trio allegedly kept teens captive in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Coyote on Campus: UNLV police receive multiple calls about wild coyote Monday morning
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police arrest suspected DUI driver days after same man ran from officers during DUI arrest
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family on Las Vegas sidewalk left goat head in hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
4 more graduates find success with North Las Vegas CARE program
North Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Cat set to return home after nearly 2,000-mile journey to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Teenager in critical condition after crash in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy