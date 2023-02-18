WWE's Sami Zayn Reveals What Cody Rhodes Told Him at Royal Rumble

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will move the best story in wrestling into its next chapter, as Roman Reigns will take on the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn in the main event . The Bloodline storyline has been endlessly intriguing and likely will continue to be through WrestleMania 39. That's where Cody Rhodes awaits the winner of tonight's match-up, and Rhodes ran into Zayn at the Royal Rumble. Zayn revealed what Rhodes said to him in a new interview with Fightful's Joel Pearl , and he then told Zayn to finish his story on the proceeding episode of Monday Night Raw. It's rare you have two storylines that could be the 'one', but it looks like that's exactly what's happened here.

"It's an interesting time we find ourselves in," Zayn said. "When I saw him [Cody] at the Royal Rumble, the first thing he said to me was, 'this is awkward, huh?' It's a strange time. There are two guys that easily could have gone either way as far as WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, all signs are pointing here...then again, this guy's story is also pointing there. He's already punched his ticket to WrestleMania. It's either me and him, which I think is getting fans excited, or [Elimination Chamber] is my WrestleMania."

"The amazing thing is, WrestleMania is also my WrestleMania because of the position I find myself in. If I could rewrite the whole thing, I don't know if I would change anything. The fact that I'm having this match in Montreal, in a weird way, that's almost bigger than if I would have had this match with Roman at WrestleMania. I don't know if it gets bigger than this," Zayn said.

Zayn received a royal reception in Montreal during this week's SmackDown, and the roar and chants from the crowd were truly a sight to behold. Zayn even came out to his old entrance music and was wearing a new shirt to commemorate the occasion, and if he beats Reigns? Well, that goes down as an all-time moment in WWE history.

"If I win, forget about it. That place goes crazy and I'm launched into the next stratosphere. You're beating 'the guy.' Even if that's not the outcome, if it's some sort of draw, God knows what happens, even if I lose, whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it's infectious. Anytime I've done anything in Montreal, the love that I've gotten in Montreal, it's contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too," Zayn said.

"The fact that this is in Montreal, ignoring the obvious history of me coming up here and not just being a guy from Montreal, but being a product of this town, growing up in this town, doing the small tiny shows in this town that got me to the next step. Each step of the way, the fact is, this town made me. I'm just from here. This town made me. The fact that we find ourselves in this position, it's an easy story to tell. Beyond all that, whatever comes of this match is going to be huge for me one way or another," Zayn said.

You can find the full card for Elimination Chamber below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley vs Edge & Beth Phoenix

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!