Open in App
Santa Ana, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

'Who killed my daughter?:' Santa Ana mother fights to solve daughter's cold case murder

10 days ago

"Who killed my daughter?"

That's the question Eva Barrios has been asking herself every single day for almost three and half years since her 18-year-old daughter, Victoria Barrios , was shot and killed on east Pine Street in Santa Ana just after midnight on Aug. 30, 2019.

"You kind of wake up every day, hoping it's not real and hoping she just walks through the door and flashes her beautiful smile," Barrios said.

For 1,267 days, Barrios has waited for answers as to what happened and why.

However, no one has been arrested.

"It's upsetting," said the mother. "It's frustrating, overwhelming."

Sgt. Maria Lopez, public information officer for the Santa Ana Police Department
said, Victoria was an innocent bystander in what they believe was a gang-related shooting.

After the murder, SAPD released surveillance footage of the suspects as one of them fired a gun from a moving red or maroon SUV.

Lopez said unfortunately, detectives have reached dead ends and the case has gone cold.

"I do want them to understand that we are continuing to investigate this," she said. "Just because it's categorized as a cold case does not means it's not being investigated. It is an open case."

Barrios and her family have made it their mission to catch Victoria's killers.

"Those individuals were out to kill somebody so they don't belong on our streets. They don't belong in our community," she said.

Billboards calling for justice are up
and Victoria's family is finding new ways to keep her name out in the community until someone is held accountable.

They hope their continued push for answers will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

"If I can draw attention to her face and her story then that's at least one little step closer to potentially finding those responsible," Barrios said.

Victoria's family believes even the smallest tip will lead them to her killer.

Santa Ana Police is offering up to $50,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest and convictions of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to call SAPD's homicide unit at 714-245-8300 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPS-OCCS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 men wounded in shooting in Fullerton, search for suspect underway, authorities say
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Teenager walks 12 miles in rain to honor fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun
Lake Elsinore, CA1 day ago
18 arrested, 40 ghost guns and several pounds of illegal drugs seized in Wilmington gang crackdown
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Investigation underway after 1 killed in car-to-car shooting near school campus in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA1 day ago
Suspects sought after 5 beloved parrots stolen from Calabasas veterinary hospital
Calabasas, CA4 days ago
LAPD shoot, kill woman armed with pellet gun in Silver Lake
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
OC students return home after getting stranded at science camps in San Bernardino Mountains
Irvine, CA18 hours ago
Neighboring communities take the lead in aiding residents of Wrightwood trapped in snow
Wrightwood, CA15 hours ago
LADWP worker injured while restoring power in San Fernando Valley, in intensive care
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Upland families take legal action against district after students receive cards with racial slurs
Upland, CA1 day ago
Permanent housing facility for homeless veterans opens at West LA VA as part of multistep city plan
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Hundreds of Irvine Unified students stranded for days at science camps in snow-covered mountains
Irvine, CA1 day ago
Mudslide and fallen trees leave residents assessing damage following last weekend's storm
Burbank, CA19 hours ago
Mulholland Drive closed in Beverly Crest after mudflow damages retaining walls on hillside
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
SoCal storm knocked down massive trees, swept away vehicles, cut off power to thousands
Burbank, CA2 days ago
Military moms-to-be showered with love, gifts at special event celebrating new babies on the way
San Clemente, CA4 days ago
Landspout knocks down trees in La Mirada, as tornado conditions continue during storm
La Mirada, CA4 days ago
Los Angeles on track to see longest cold streak in 35 years
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Storm topples massive tree in Inglewood neighborhood, crushing car and damaging home
Inglewood, CA3 days ago
Snowed-in Wrightwood residents lean on neighbors as storm limits access to key roads
Wrightwood, CA1 day ago
Active-shooter drill at Biola University helps prepare students, officers for emergency
La Mirada, CA15 hours ago
Man claims winning $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Altadena was stolen from him
Altadena, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy