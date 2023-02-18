UPDATE: Police locate 13-year-old who went missing near Historic Westside

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say that 13-year-old Keyshaun Murray has been located as of Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro Police are searching for 13-year-old Keyshaun Murray who was last seen in near the Historic Westside on Saturday morning.

LVMPD's Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Keyshaun Murray, who police say might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Keyshaun Murray was last seen on Saturday at approximately 7:00 a.m. near the 1200 block of W. McWilliams, Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was last seen wearing a green puffy jack, black sweatpants, and black and white "Crocs" shoes. According to police, he's described as 4'11", 90 lbs., and bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Keyshaun Murray and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com .