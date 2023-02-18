Open in App
Harris County, TX
ABC13 Houston

Man dies after being struck by 18-wheeler while standing in road in NW Harris County, deputies say

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0ksGsBUc00 Officials said that a man has died after an 18-wheeler struck him while standing in the middle of the road in northwest Harris County.

The video above is from ABC13's livestreaming channel.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 8400 block of Breen Drive.

Officials said that Gabriel Valdez was driving a 2005 Peterbilt truck-tractor, pulling a flatbed trailer in the eastbound lane, when he struck the victim, Eric Becker.

Becker had reportedly been jumping in front of cars that were driving in the area while standing on Breen Dr.

Deputies said that emergency personnel arrived and found Becker with no signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Valdez was released from the scene after deputies said he showed no signs of intoxication.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
