Chicago police probe suspicious death of baby girl, 4 months, on Northwest Side

A Chicago four-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide, officials said Saturday.

Zury Cruz Sumba, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge as a result of multiple injuries from child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Thursday about 4:30 p.m., a female witness saw Zury choking while inside an apartment in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a spokesperson for Chicago police.

Emergency services responded to a call that a person was unconscious and not breathing at the Lawndale Avenue address, said Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services had prior contact with Zury’s family before her death, according to department spokesperson Heather Tarczan.

No arrests have been made in the death of Zury, who lived in the 5300 block of North Kimball Avenue, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.