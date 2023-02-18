Donovan Mitchell Humbly Praises Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Amid NBA MVP Race

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is having an MVP caliber season in his own right, but he remained humble when assessing some of his fellow competition for the NBA's most coveted individual award . During All-Star Weekend, Mitchell was asked about the MVP race, to which he took the opportunity to heap praise onto Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and 76ers star Joel Embiid , via Michael Scotto of USA TODAY Sports .

Mitchell didn't hesitate to describe Jokic's campaign in Denver as being "f---ing outrageous," while making sure to give a shoutout to Embiid for how he's handled the oftentimes unstable situation in Philadelphia.

As for his own MVP candidacy, Mitchell isn't counting himself out, but remains aware of the stiff competition.

Mitchell admitted that Jokic could well be in line for his third consecutive MVP award, which would put him in NBA history alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only individuals to ever pull off such a feat.

In 2022-23, the Nuggets superstar is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. He's shooting 39.1 percent from three-point territory, leading Denver to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. His contributions on a nightly basis have not gone unnoticed, and Jokic earned a significant shoutout from his fellow All-Star in Mitchell on Saturday.

"I definitely feel like I'm in that conversation as well," Mitchell said of himself.

The Cavaliers star is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game in his first season in Cleveland, alongside 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Set for his fourth All-Star appearance, Mitchell didn't deny that he hopes to remain at the forefront of the MVP conversation, but he tipped his cap to Jokic and Embiid for their unreal seasons, too.