Lily Collins Basks in the California Sun in Dainty Lace Top and Hidden Footwear

Lily Collins basked in the California sun in a slide show of images posted to Instagram yesterday. Stood amongst citrus trees of all varieties, Collins posed for the camera, showing off her casual and breezy outfit of the day.

The “Mirror, Mirror” actress wore classic light-wash high-waisted style denim with straight legs and a slouchy fit made for comfortable wear. The closet-staple trousers hailed from the women owned and operated clothing brand Doen inspired by nostalgia for the coastal California. On top, Collins wore a cropped white blouse with dainty see-through eyelet designs, flouncy lace trim, and balloon sleeves that made for a dainty and girly construction. On the accessories front, Collins stacked on a chunky gold bracelet, adding on a bit of bling. As usual, the “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” star wore her dark brown tresses down with thick front-facing bangs that slightly shrouded her features.

Although they weren’t visible in these photos, Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels , boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well. In turn, both her eye-catching footwear and clothing preferences have cemented the star as a style icon.

This year, Collins has kept herself busy, taking the world by storm with her hit Netflix show “Emily In Paris.” The Netflix original show follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper who is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris. The television program also features a star-studded cast including Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat among others.

