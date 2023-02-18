Increasing Cloud Cover Saturday to Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 17°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds move in overnight Saturday to Sunday; rain chances return this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperature overnight in the upper-20’s with winds from the SW 0-10 MPH. Clouds will build overnight.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 40’s close to 50. It will be mostly cloudy with winds from the S 5-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above-average for the week. Temperatures in the beginning of the week will be in the upper 40’s and reach the 50’s by Thursday. There are chances for showers most days of the week making it an active weather pattern as multiple fronts move through. Temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Winds will be breezy multiple days this week as well.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, FEW SNOWFLAKES

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, FEW SNOWFLAKES

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

