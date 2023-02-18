Open in App
South Alabama defeats UL Monroe 81-45

By Data Skrive,

10 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Greg Parham scored 19 points as South Alabama beat Louisiana Monroe 81-45 on Saturday night.

Parham added five assists for the Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamar Franklin finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 12 points. Judah Brown shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 12 points and three steals for the Warhawks (11-18, 7-9). UL Monroe also got seven points, six rebounds and four blocks from Victor Baffuto. Jamari Blackmon also recorded five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

