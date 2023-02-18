De’Aaron Fox soaks in first time as an NBA All-Star, hopes to see Sacramento represented regularly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is peppered with questions from the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.
Fox talks about his path to becoming an All-Star, doing so along side Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray’s performance in the Rising Stars Challenge, Kevin Huerter ready for the 3-point competition, the hope that European superstar Sasha Vezenkov will join his team next season, why he feels Sacramento should host the All-Star game and his focus on the postseason run. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0