De’Aaron Fox soaks in first time as an NBA All-Star, hopes to see Sacramento represented regularly

By Sean Cunningham,

10 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is peppered with questions from the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

Fox talks about his path to becoming an All-Star, doing so along side Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray’s performance in the Rising Stars Challenge, Kevin Huerter ready for the 3-point competition, the hope that European superstar Sasha Vezenkov will join his team next season, why he feels Sacramento should host the All-Star game and his focus on the postseason run.

