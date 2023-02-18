Open in App
Loranger, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested in 12 year murder cold case, ‘Justice is finally served’

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHMdt_0ksGlNTl00

All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Loranger man in connection to a 12-year-old murder case.

In July 2010 officers discovered 22-year-old Jamins Robinson dead on the side of the road. Upon initial investigation, detectives believed Robinson died after being a victim of a hit-and-run incident, but it was later revealed that he was hit in the back of the head with a heavy object.

The case was picked up by cold case detective Mike Sticker who continued to actively work leads.

Eventually, Sticker located an eyewitness who identified 30-year-old Montrey Paige at the scene of the incident.

Paige was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of failure to appear, and one count of jumping bail on a felony case.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends,” stated Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, “Justice is finally served.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating February 25 Homicide, Asking for Assistance From the Public in Identifying Suspect
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Shooting off of Government Street leaves one injured
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Man riding bike hit, killed in Iberville Parish identified
Plaquemine, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baton Rouge police arrest man for killing at convenience store on Dougherty Drive
Baton Rouge, LA13 hours ago
New Orleans carjacking suspect pleads guilty in federal court
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Police attempting to identify two accused of armed robbery
Baton Rouge, LA22 hours ago
Deputies seized more than 90,000 deadly doses of fentanyl in East Baton Rouge over the past year
Baton Rouge, LA17 hours ago
Baton Rouge man accused of dumping woman’s body outside vacant apartments
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Detectives searching for man accused of business burglary
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Man who was shot and killed by a JPSO deputy has been identified
Terrytown, LA1 day ago
1 injured in shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Missing Geogia man last seen in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Fight turns to gunfire, wounding 16-year-old girl who was a bystander, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Slidell PD finds more than ‘sweet treats’ in ice cream truck, owner arrested and book
Slidell, LA15 hours ago
Ascension Parish man jailed after ‘large quantity’ of drugs found during traffic stop
Gonzales, LA1 day ago
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones
Brusly, LA2 days ago
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder investigation
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Man identified in Saturday morning shooting on Progress Street
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Hardhide, Ponchatoula's 65-year-old alligator, has been removed from public view, owner says
Ponchatoula, LA1 day ago
Caught on video: shootout at Tigerland
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy