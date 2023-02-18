Open in App
Owens Cross Roads, AL
WHNT News 19

Family looking for help after vehicle causes fire at Owens Cross Roads home

By Taylor Mitchell,

10 days ago

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of the homeowners displaced in a fire Saturday Afternoon in Owens Cross Roads is asking for help.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said the fire occurred after a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a house in the 600 block of Wilson Mann Road. The department said the vehicle apparently left the road way and caught fire shortly after impacting the house.

OCRPD said that the home was heavily damaged by the resulting fire as were other vehicles.

Ragan Self told News 19 that his two stepsons lived in the house that caught fire, though neither were home at the time. He said one of the men is currently deployed with the U.S. Army, while the other was not home at the time of the accident.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the incident at 3:11 p.m.

Webster said HEMSI transported a single female from the scene to Huntsville Hospital for injuries sustained from the incident but that person is in stable condition.

Self said he heard about the fire from a family friend that happened to be driving by at the time.

“We got a call this afternoon that a car had crashed into the house, from someone that’s passing by that knows us,” he said. “They got the lady out of the car luckily, and then right after they got her out of the car, it exploded.”

The family has set up a gofundme to help replace the property lost in the fire. it can be found here.

