The northbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened in Payson after being closed following a crash at milepost 254, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

All travel lanes were open. The southbound lanes of State Route 87 were unaffected by the crash, according to ADOT.

Drivers faced delays and were advised to seek alternate travel routes prior to the reopening of the SR 87 northbound travel lanes, ADOT said in an earlier tweet.

Drivers can see real-time highway conditions on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site. Motorists can also download the AZ511 app, call 511 and follow ADOT on Twitter for real-time updates.