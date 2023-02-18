Michael B. Jordan: Commitment to Build HBCU Legacies via Sports, Careers, Business Startups, and Financial Literacy

Michael B. Jordan is using his influence, passion, and taking action to help build legacies for HBCU students and student-athletes.

While watching the Maui Invitational, the highly-talented actor and director Michael B. Jordan wondered, "Why isn't an HBCU in this tournament?"

Great question. Jordan didn't stop at questioning and took action by partnering with Invesco and TNT to "create our own classic" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, he's the creator and co-founder of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic with WME Sports (the sports division of WME, an Endeavor company), Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment, a division of Horizon Media.

Michael B. Jordan sponsor of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic for HBCUs. Credit: Invesco QQQ

On Feb. 4, in its second season, Jordan's brainchild became the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase featuring four HBCU basketball teams from the MEAC and CAA - Morgan State, Norfolk State, Hampton University, and Delaware State.

The Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans were victorious in front of over 14,000 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

HIS MISSION FOR HBCUs

"We started last year, in the middle of a pandemic, nonetheless, and still found a way to get it done," Jordan told HBCU Legends. "That gave me more gas and fuel to get it done again. Giving our HBCUs the light they deserve and trying to bring awareness, sponsorship, money, and funds, for the universities to have all the things that give the student-athletes the best opportunities. Either to go pro playing at the next level or how to take care of their money, especially with the name, image, and likeness deals."

CAREER FAIR AND FINANCIAL LITERACY

Like last year, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic offered a virtual career fair and financial literacy workshop. The financial education panel for the competing HBCU student-athletes and band members at Invesco’s New York office was moderated by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and Amazon's Thursday Night Football reporter, Taylor Rooks, with panelists including Invesco QQQ’s Board of Advisor members Grant Hill, Justin Lawson and Sandra Richards. Each shared lessons they have learned throughout their personal financial journey.

This year's event included the Startup Pitch Competition , to give small black businesses a chance to pitch ideas for cash awards.

The winning startup founder, Roy Scott, was awarded by Michael B. Jordan during halftime of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase . Following the event, executives from MaC Venture Capital, Invesco QQQ, Concrete Rose Capital, Harlem Capital, and Michael B. Jordan will become company advisors and mentors to the winning founders to help ensure their long-term success.

"We created these courses and activations for HBCU students to help them continue to grow and learn. Financial literacy is extremely important, especially knowing what HBCUs are aware of and what is available to them. Also, approach high school students and have them think about HBCUs as a potential place for them to land at the next level. Another component is giving small businesses, startups, and young entrepreneurs access to pitch their business ideas. This will allow us to support them with investments, grants, and funds to start their dreams."

Michael B. Jordan, co-founder of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic. Credit: Invesco QQQ

CREED III

Jordan has gone from a child actor on The Wire to notable success in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. On March 3, he will debut as the director of Creed 3 opposite his antagonist Jonathan Majors — this time, without Sylvester Stallone in the project.

"It's something that kind of developed after working with Ryan Coogler in Fruitvale Station," Jordan pondered. "Seeing somebody at my age direct a movie at that time, representation, was so important. Being able to see yourself in these key positions is so important because without that imagery, without seeing it and being close to it. I don't know if I would have had the idea or ambition to get behind the camera at that point in my life. I credit that moment as the time when I decided to step behind the camera. I was just waiting for the right opportunity."

Although Michael B. Jordan didn't attend an HBCU, his efforts, partnerships, and contributions will positively impact many students and student-athletes. Jordan is an influencer and man of action. His commitment to HBCUs has more significance than others who chose mere rhetoric to fight. He's a true champion.

We look forward to his continued support and ingenuity for HBCUs in the years ahead.