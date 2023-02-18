2 Ohio suspects allegedly stole debit card from elderly woman’s mailbox

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it identified two people wanted for an alleged debit card theft against a senior citizen. However, deputies also had to apologize for mistakenly posting a photo of two people who were not the suspects.

MCSO says the suspects stole the debit card and PIN from an elderly woman’s mailbox in Scipio Township in Seneca County, Ohio. They then allegedly were caught on camera driving a black car up to an ATM at a Hocking Valley Bank in Athens County, Ohio.

A photo of the correct suspects. (Photo from MCSO)

The Sheriff’s Office says the two were also filmed on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart in Athens. However, deputies say it turns out that the two individuals in the Walmart footage were not the correct suspects.

MCSO says it posted the Walmart footage as a good-faith attempt to find the suspects. Authorities say Walmart provided that footage to them in an effort to help.

The Sheriff’s Office apologized when it realized the mistake.

“In regard to our last post, we were provided photographs of two individuals from Athens Walmart that were alleged to have misused a credit card. These photographs were posted in good faith since they were provided by Athens Walmart. The two individuals in the photographs provided to us by Athens Walmart were NOT the correct individuals. The individuals provided by the Bank were the correct individuals. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The individuals from the Bank surveillance will be charged accordingly.” Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the suspects’ names.





