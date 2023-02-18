Open in App
Meigs County, OH
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

2 Ohio suspects allegedly stole debit card from elderly woman’s mailbox

By Amanda Barber,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0V2C_0ksGixdW00

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it identified two people wanted for an alleged debit card theft against a senior citizen. However, deputies also had to apologize for mistakenly posting a photo of two people who were not the suspects.

MCSO says the suspects stole the debit card and PIN from an elderly woman’s mailbox in Scipio Township in Seneca County, Ohio. They then allegedly were caught on camera driving a black car up to an ATM at a Hocking Valley Bank in Athens County, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KF3Ac_0ksGixdW00
A photo of the correct suspects. (Photo from MCSO)
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The Sheriff’s Office says the two were also filmed on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart in Athens. However, deputies say it turns out that the two individuals in the Walmart footage were not the correct suspects.

MCSO says it posted the Walmart footage as a good-faith attempt to find the suspects. Authorities say Walmart provided that footage to them in an effort to help.

The Sheriff’s Office apologized when it realized the mistake.

“In regard to our last post, we were provided photographs of two individuals from Athens Walmart that were alleged to have misused a credit card. These photographs were posted in good faith since they were provided by Athens Walmart. The two individuals in the photographs provided to us by Athens Walmart were NOT the correct individuals. The individuals provided by the Bank were the correct individuals. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The individuals from the Bank surveillance will be charged accordingly.”

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the suspects’ names.


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Waverly, Ohio, man arrested for abducting person with firearm
Waverly, OH18 hours ago
Man Arrested in Findlay After FBI Issues Search Warrant
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Man with alleged violent history arrested by Huntington, West Virginia, officers
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grandmother narcans 9-month-old in Ross Co. after fentanyl overdose
Bainbridge, OH1 day ago
Upstate woman shot to death at Ohio gas station
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Citizens praised for aiding Kanawha County, West Virginia, deputy in arrest
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Woman wanted for breaking and entering, ramming side-by-side with alleged stolen vehicle in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV1 day ago
Deputies in Ohio searching for man with alleged violent history
Bidwell, OH3 days ago
Man enters guilty plea in West Virginia pursuit case
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man arrested for shooting another man in Kenova, West Virginia
Kenova, WV2 days ago
Circleville man dead, another injured in Fayette County crash
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Zanesville woman charged with 3rd felony OVI offense
Zanesville, OH1 day ago
Community mourns drug recovery counselor murdered in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV22 hours ago
Grand Jury returns indictments
Portsmouth, OH1 day ago
Woman fatally shot by deputy in Pickaway County
Circleville, OH3 days ago
Former nurse sentenced in death of Lewis Center nursing home resident
Lewis Center, OH1 day ago
Complaint: West Virginia State trooper choked victim, struck her in head with sippy cup
Ellenboro, WV2 days ago
Search for attempted abduction suspect in Pike County
Columbus, OH2 days ago
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH5 days ago
Ashland, Kentucky, Fire Chief retires after 32 years of service
Ashland, KY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy