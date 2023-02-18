No. 16 Xavier overpowers DePaul, wins 20th regular-season game

There was a clinic on Saturday afternoon inside Cintas Center.

Xavier's men's basketball team taught the 10,200 fans in attendance what a complete game of basketball looks like in a dominant win over DePaul, 82-68.

Once again with a short bench ‒ no Zach Freemantle, Desmond Claude or Kam Craft ‒ the Musketeers put the last two games behind them and played a game they desperately needed.

A convincing win, one where the bench could be emptied and the starters didn't have to grind for 40 minutes in search of a win, is precisely what Xavier needed.

"I feel like we're starting to improve on defense," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "It's taken quite a while but I think if you look at our numbers, consider what we just did at Marquette, even for most of the game against Providence and certainly here tonight. I thought our defense was as responsible for our win as our offense and that hasn't been the case many times this year."

Saturday was Xavier's 20th regular-season win, the first time the Musketeers have accomplished that since the 2017-18 season.

Miller mentioned Adam Kunkel, who he said was outstanding "at both ends."

Kunkel filled it up on offense, going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc with 16 points, five rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. On top of that, he had two steals and played some of his best defense of the season.

"I thought Colby Jones in the first half against (DePaul point guard Umoja) Gibson was as good as any college basketball player could be on defense," said Miller. "He was unreal in terms of his effort, concentration, and just really his ability."

Not only did Jones smother Gibson, who was a big reason why DePaul beat Xavier earlier this season, but Jones added 14 points and four steals.

All five of Xavier's starters scored in double figures. Jack Nunge had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Souley Boum had a relatively quiet night with 11 points, but nearly all of his baskets were timely, seeming to either spark runs or sustain them.

Jerome Hunter was special. There's no other way to say it. He tied his Xavier career-high with 15 points and nine rebounds. Hunter was aggressive, and efficient, and impacted the game at both ends.

There's a distinct roar inside Cintas Center this season whenever Hunter makes a play. It's very different from what was heard last season directed at Hunter.

"It's a good feeling," Hunter said when asked about the crowd's reception. "We came a long way from last year. This year being a new year is like I'm kind of happy. I'm kind of proud about it because I felt like I worked so hard this summer just to get to this point and I'm starting to get the results I want."

The most impressive thing to come out of Saturday's win wasn't 19 assists against six turnovers or the fact that Xavier held its third straight opponent under 70 points, but it was the way Xavier did it without several of its most important players.

"It was very impressive at Marquette," said Miller. "We were up there incredibly short-handed and I thought we did a lot of great things. We ran out of steam and we weren't able to leave with a victory.

"But a lot of good things that we did against Marquette showed up again here today."

The best news was the result. The bad news is that it may have come at a slight cost on Saturday.

"We're running out of players," said Miller. "KyKy (Tandy) was hobbled. I think he's gonna get evaluated. Jerome turned his ankle. We're at the point now where we're down to about three or four scholarship players. I'm hoping that those guys can rebound. I'm hoping that Des Claude can come back. But at some point, we gotta get the benefit of health.

"I don't think I've been around a team who's gone through I think five players who basically had flu-like symptoms on the day of the game, two significant ankle injuries, one broken foot ... we've weathered a lot of that, and again, that's to our team's credit. But we have to get healthy here as we move down the home stretch."

Xavier, now 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the Big East Conference, welcomes Villanova on Tuesday night before traveling to Seton Hall on Friday.

A few hours before the game on Saturday, the NCAA Selection Committee announced its top-16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament, which essentially means that if the NCAA Tournament started on Saturday those would be the projected seeds.

Xavier came in at No. 16, the last four seed. If the Musketeers can find a way to finish the regular-season the right way, it should mean they're comfortably in the NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: No. 16 Xavier overpowers DePaul, wins 20th regular-season game