The Providence Journal

Rhode Island basketball has no answer for UMass in Atlantic 10 showdown

By Associated Press,

10 days ago
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Keon Thompson's 15 points helped UMass Amherst defeat Rhode Island, 69-45, on Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center.

Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen broke a five-game slide.

The Rams (8-18, 4-10) were led by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

UMass took the lead with 6:46 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with Gapare scoring eight points. UMass outscored Rhode Island by 16 points over the final half, while Luis led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

UMASS (69): Kante 4-6 1-2 9, Leveque 2-8 0-0 4, Luis 7-11 0-0 14, K.Thompson 6-10 2-2 15, Weeks 2-8 0-1 5, Gapare 4-9 1-2 11, Diggins 4-5 0-0 9, G.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2; totals 30-60 4-7 69. RHODE ISLAND (45): Tchikou 1-4 0-4 2, Carey 3-13 2-2 8, Leggett 6-18 5-5 18, M.Martin 1-7 0-1 2, Thomas 2-12 1-2 6, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, Samb 0-2 0-0 0, Weston 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-1 1-2 1; totals 16-65 9-16 45.

Halftime — UMass 34-26. 3-pt. goals — UMass 5-16 (Gapare 2-4, K.Thompson 1-1, Diggins 1-2, Weeks 1-6, Leveque 0-3), Rhode Island 4-25 (Stewart 2-6, Leggett 1-6, Thomas 1-6, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3, M.Martin 0-3). Rebounds — UMass 42 (Kante 8), Rhode Island 27 (Leggett 8). Assists — UMass 12 (K.Thompson 5), Rhode Island 7 (Thomas 4). Total fouls — UMass 16, Rhode Island 13. Records — UMass 14-13, Rhode Island 8-18.

