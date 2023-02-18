Gofundme for injured MSU student raises $130k in 5 hours

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Gofundme set up for John Hao, a Chinese Michigan State University student, raised over $130,000 in just five hours.

Hao was shot in the back during the attack at MSU on Monday night, the Gofundme says.

According to the fundraiser, Hao is expected to survive, but he is currently paralyzed from the chest down and breathing through a tube.

Hao’s family was able to visit him in the hospital after flying in from China, the Gofundme says, but they are in considerable debt due to COVID-19.

The Gofundme was first posted Saturday afternoon. Within five hours it raised $131,341.

If you would like to donate to Hao’s Gofundme, you can find it here .

Hao is among five victims that were wounded in the shooting.

Another victim, Guadalupe Huapilla Perez, also has a GoFundMe page. She is a junior studying hospitality business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.