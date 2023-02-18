Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

Gofundme for injured MSU student raises $130k in 5 hours

By Wells Foster,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLH2b_0ksGfRyh00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Gofundme set up for John Hao, a Chinese Michigan State University student, raised over $130,000 in just five hours.

Hao was shot in the back during the attack at MSU on Monday night, the Gofundme says.

According to the fundraiser, Hao is expected to survive, but he is currently paralyzed from the chest down and breathing through a tube.

Hao’s family was able to visit him in the hospital after flying in from China, the Gofundme says, but they are in considerable debt due to COVID-19.

The Gofundme was first posted Saturday afternoon. Within five hours it raised $131,341.

If you would like to donate to Hao’s Gofundme, you can find it here .

Hao is among five victims that were wounded in the shooting.

Another victim, Guadalupe Huapilla Perez, also has a GoFundMe page. She is a junior studying hospitality business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Teacher of MSU shooting victim says his case is a ‘miracle’
East Lansing, MI16 hours ago
Former MSU business dean sues university
East Lansing, MI14 hours ago
Michigan State drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gift of Life: Woman Gets Second Chance at Life Through Organ Donation
East Lansing, MI16 hours ago
Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing closes after getting bizarre letter
Lansing, MI19 hours ago
MSU hosts dance marathon to raise money for sick children
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Power restored at Jackson College
Jackson, MI1 day ago
MSU students, others gather at MI Capitol for gun control rally
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
“I had a majority of my classes in Berkey Hall,’ Former Michigan Gov. shares thoughts on MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man
Lansing, MI20 hours ago
MI House to vote on removing ‘read or flunk’ law
Lansing, MI16 hours ago
More than 100K Michiganders still without power after last week’s ice storm
Jackson, MI23 hours ago
East Lansing schools workshops new safety policies
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Historically unique quilt on display at MSU Museum
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Jury finds man guilty of murder in Lansing
Lansing, MI21 hours ago
JOB ALERT: Silver Maples of Chelsea is hiring
Chelsea, MI2 days ago
Free counseling services being offered at East Lansing library after MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
On college campuses, including at MSU, sports betting agreements are shielded
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Hillsdale families struggling on day five of no power
Hillsdale, MI1 day ago
Driver pulled over while going 156 mph in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Ingham County, Lansing Police seeing ‘much’ more overdose deaths than usual this week
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Michigan AG asks DTE, Consumers Energy to credit customers for outages
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan Capitol hearing proposes banning guns at polling locations, drop boxes
Lansing, MI19 hours ago
Tom Izzo announces MSU-Minnesota game won’t be rescheduled
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Thai woman accused in deadly hit-and-run in Michigan extradited back to U.S.
Oakland Charter Township, MI4 days ago
Teaching money skills via the Tooth Fairy
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan Nordic Fire Fest turns the heat up in Charlotte
Charlotte, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy