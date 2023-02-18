Reindeer on display at Mystic Seaport WinterFest

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors at Mystic Seaport Museum got to meet reindeer and working dogs at WinterFest on Saturday.

The event featured hot cocoa, live music, games, crafts and skiing.

“We have a reindeer farm and have had it for about 35 years now. We do lots of events across the country like this,” said Mike Jablonski, an employee at Antler Ridge Farm. “As you see here Lucy wants to go out with the people – but you know… this is what we do for fun.”

The fun continues through the weekend and into President’s Day. Tickets are still on sale.

