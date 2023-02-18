Open in App
Raisin City, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shop and classic cars lost to fire in Raisin City: owner

By Karen Melrose,

10 days ago

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A family is devastated after they lost their workshop and two classic cars in a fire in Raisin City early Saturday morning.

Fresno County Fire crews initially received word from a passerby of the house fire around 5:00 a.m. in the 9100 block of south Ormus Avenue, between Gladys and Bowles Avenues.

Crews on the first arriving engine say they found a shop on the property, well-involved in fire.  They also say there were several machines and pieces of equipment in the immediate vicinity of the burning shop that were of concern.

As there was a home about six feet away on the same property, fire personnel say they redirected their efforts to making sure the home was saved and the residents evacuated safely.

Additional staff was called in to help; in total Cal Fire says seven apparatus and 13 firefighters worked together on this call.

Fire crews say no damage was done to the house but the shop was destroyed, along with everything inside.

The owner says the shop was for his hobby of restoring older vehicles, and in Saturday’s fire a fully restored 1968 Mercedes Benz and a 1970’s-era Chevy pickup were lost.

The owner also says that neither the shop, its contents, or the vehicles are insured

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

