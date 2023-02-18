Fans Think Pink Is Shading Christina Aguilera After Years Of Feud Rumors

The singer was asked to rank her music videos throughout her career during an interview with BuzzFeed posted Friday. Pink ranked her involvement in the collaborative 2001 version of “Lady Marmalade” the lowest at No. 12. The song and video featured Pink, Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim. Missy Elliott, a producer on the track, is also featured in the single and video.
“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told BuzzFeed. “I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss. There were some personalities... Kim and Maya were nice.”
Comments / 0