Carbondale, KS
KSNT News

Scranton man arrested after Highway 75 crash that killed Carbondale teen

By Tristan Allen,

10 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Scranton man is in the Shawnee County jail after a head-on collision on Highway 75 that killed a Carbondale teen.

Anthony Ray Tugwell, 40, from Scranton, was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 75 when he hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Wednesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Both Tugwell and Alyssa Lee, 16, from Carbondale, were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. Lee later died Friday afternoon.

Shawnee County booked Tugwell at 2:14 on Thursday for aggravated assault, driving under the influence and driving on the opposite direction of a highway. His bond is set at $50,000, and his court date is June 1.

