Love Has Better MVP Odds Than Some Established Quarterbacks

Here’s where you’ll find Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love in the way-too-early NFL MVP odds for 2023.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards.

He thinks he can win a fifth.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said recently on The Pat McAfee Show . “Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure.”

Rodgers is +1600 to win 2023 NFL MVP at FanDuel Sportsbook . Those are the seventh-shortest odds. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs along with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are the incredibly early favorites at +700. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert is +900, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is +1200 and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is +1300.

Of course, it’s possible Rodgers will pursue a fifth MVP and second Super Bowl championship with another team .

“If they want to go younger and think Jordan’s ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go,” Rodgers told McAfee. “If that’s the case and I still want to play, then there’s only one option, right, and that’s to play somewhere else. If it’s not and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, we still want you to play,’ and this and that, then it’d have to be the right situation with the roster that looks like we can win it all, because there’s no point in coming back if you don’t think you can win it all.

If Rodgers is traded, Jordan Love will get his shot to follow in the footsteps of Rodgers and Brett Favre. At +4000, Love isn’t exactly among the MVP front-runners. He has the 16th-shortest odds, ranking behind the likes of the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa (+1600), who has to show he can stay healthy, the Bears Justin Fields (+2500), who has to show he can throw the football, and the 49ers’ Brock Purdy (+3000), who will be coming off elbow surgery.

Still, Love’s spot in the pecking order is an interesting one. He’s tied with the Broncos’ Russell Wilson and is ahead of the likes of the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and free agent Derek Carr (all +5000).

At DraftKings, Rodgers is +1600 and Love isn’t even on the board. At PointsBet, Rodgers is +2200 and Love is +6600. At William Hill/Caesars, Rodgers is +2000 and Love is +6000.

Presumably, sportsbooks are hedging their bets a bit considering the uncertainty with Rodgers. If Rodgers retires or is traded, expect Love to move up the MVP board.

2023 NFL MVP Odds

2023 NFL MVP Odds

Here is a partial list of NFL MVP odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Josh Allen: +700

Joe Burrow: +700

Patrick Mahomes: +700

Justin Herbert: +900

Jalen Hurts: +1200

Lamar Jackson: +1300

Aaron Rodgers: +1600

Trevor Lawrence: +1600

Dak Prescott: +1600

Tua Tagovailoa: +1600

Deshaun Watson: +2500

Jared Goff: +2500

Justin Fields: +2500

Geno Smith: +3000

Brock Purdy: +3000

Jordan Love: +4000

Russell Wilson: +4000

Trey Lance: +4000

Kenny Pickett: +4000

Matthew Stafford: +5000

Kirk Cousins: +5000

Derek Carr: +5000

Daniel Jones: +5000

