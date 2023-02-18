Cowboys Super Bowl Ring or Wedding Ring? Micah Says ‘I Do!’

Even an ultra-fiery competitor like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons can separate life and football for a day. But apparently, it’s best not to jump to conclusions.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has made it known that he'll stop at nothing to be the best and win it all.

But holding off on his own wedding? Even an ultra-fiery competitor like Parsons can separate life and football for a day to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams.

Apparently, it’s best not to jump to conclusions.

Parsons and Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse had a brief interaction on Twitter Thursday to discuss their championship aspirations. Kearse wrote, “Damn I want a ring before it’s all said and done,” which elicited a hilarious response from Parsons.

“I want a ring so bad my girl can’t get one until I get one,” Parsons tweeted.

Unless the Cowboys plan on ending what seems like a 1,000-year Super Bowl drought sometime soon, Parsons’ girlfriend might have some waiting to do.

Still, the always-confident Parsons seems to think this slump will be over in no time, even recently recruiting Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell to Dallas after the veteran tweeted his desire to play in next year’s Super Bowl.

“Better put a star in your helmet big bro,” Parsons replied.

If Parsons and the Cowboys defense can keep up their elite level of play, maybe a pair of rings can come from at least one Super Bowl win.

