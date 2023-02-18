Jazz PG Collin Sexton Sounds Off on All-Star Game Being in SLC

Salt Lake City takes center stage as the Utah Jazz hosts All-Star weekend.

Utah Jazz starting point guard Collin Sexton is soaking up the experience of Salt Lake City hosting its first All-Star game in 30 years. The former No. 8 overall pick acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade touched on his thoughts prior to competing in the skills challenge scheduled for Saturday night.

“It definitely feels good being able to be a part of, but also just brings fans here and show them what Utah is all about," Sexton said. “Sometimes people would never have gotten out here if the All-Star [game] wasn’t here, so it allows them to see how pretty everything is, how nice everything [is]—and calm as well.”

Sexton has had an up-and-down season in his first year in a Jazz uniform, although he is trending in a positive direction since the Mike Conley trade cleared a path for more playing time. Currently, the fourth-year pro is averaging 14.3 ppg on 50.7% shooting from the field.

Scoring points has never been a problem for the 'Young Bull.' In fact, Sexton averaged 24.3 ppg in 2020 in Cleveland and has demonstrated this year that he can still fill up the stat sheet. Sexton’s Achilles heel has always been staying on the court due to injuries and defending bigger guards in half-court sets.

Whether the Jazz brain trust sees Sexton as the point guard of the future or the Sixth Man coming off the bench remains to be seen. But at the very least, he’ll get the opportunity post-All-Star break to make his case to be the starter in 2023-24.

Sexton was taken out of the first quarter in Wednesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies due to a hamstring injury, but the fact that he’s scheduled to participate in the skills challenge bodes well that he’ll be ready when the Jazz resumes play.

Utah will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night with a tip-off time of 7:00 pm MDT.

