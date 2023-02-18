Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
BucsGameday

Saints' Star Indicted by Grand Jury for Violent Assault in Las Vegas

By Collin Haalboom,

10 days ago

If convicted, Alvin Kamara could be facing serious legal troubles, in addition to a potential suspension from the NFL.

Alvin Kamara and three others have been indicted by a Clark County grand jury for a beating that took place at a Las Vegas Nightclub around this time last year.

Just a matter of hours after playing in last year's Pro Bowl, Kamara was arrested by Las Vegas PD on battery charges for a violent incident that took place in the early morning hours that same day.

According to an article written by Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports , the victim of the violent attack, Darnell Greene Jr., of Houston, is suing Kamara for $10M for his role in the incident.

Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback, Chris Lammons, is another one of the four men who are being indicted on these charges of conspiracy to commit battery, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

In the article, it states that Kamara attacked Greene, who was waiting for an elevator. Kamara then chased Greene down a hallway when he tried to run away, before continuing to assault him.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Eyeing 2-Time Super Bowl Winning Quarterback as Replacement for Tom Brady

Of course, until Kamara is proven guilty in a court of law, the validity of this claim remains outstanding. But if there's any truth to the claims being made by Greene, then it's a disgusting example of violence, which based on the details that are now emerging, was completely unprovoked.

I'm certainly no legal expert, but one would have to assume that a grand jury indictment stemming from this violent of an attack could result in a pretty serious consequence for the Saints' star running back if convicted.

Additionally, the fact that Kamara was present in Las Vegas as a Pro Bowl participant, and therefore expected to serve as an ambassador for the NFL, this incident could easily result in a significant suspension from the league.

READ MORE: Geno Smith reacts to Buccaneers hiring Dave Canales as Offensive Coordinator

For continuing coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, subscribe to the Bucs Banter YouTube channel .

