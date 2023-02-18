Open in App
Statesboro, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro helps 1,000 families through monthly giveaway

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service,

10 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — As they have for the past year, organizers of Feed the Boro set up their monthly food giveaway earlier today.

The steady stream of vehicles made their way through the parking lot of Statesboro High School to collect shrimp, pasta, toiletries and baked goods.

Organizers were prepared to accommodate 1,000 families.

“The need is there. It’s the working people that are still trying to make ends meet. Gas, medicine—this is just a relief we’re able to provide to the citizens of the community.”

Organizers tell us that vehicles started lining up at 2 a.m.

Feed The Boro Partners with Georgia Southern University and other entities for their monthly events.

Comments / 0
