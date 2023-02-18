Thelwell scores 19, Morehead State defeats Lindenwood 71-58

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Drew Thelwell scored 19 points as Morehead State beat Lindenwood 71-58 on Saturday.

Thelwell was 7 of 9 shooting and made 5 of 6 3-pointers for the Eagles (19-10, 12-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Gross scored 13 points and added three blocks. Kalil Thomas shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (9-20, 4-12) were led by Keenon Cole, who posted 22 points and 13 rebounds. Lindenwood also got 15 points from Chris Childs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .