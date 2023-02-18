Letters to the Editor — Feb. 19, 2023

NoKo wake-up call

A 29-year-old North Korean woman, Yeonmi Park, is “raising alarm bells about America’s cancel culture and woke ideology,” according to The Post ( “Brainwashed like NoKo,” Feb. 12).

Having escaped the horrors of her homeland, she has more than a passing acquaintance with the evils of communism. “I didn’t escape in search of freedom, or liberty, or safety. I escaped in search of a bowl of rice,” she said.

It is hard for Park to imagine that a republic that once embraced the Judeo-Christian ethic would come to this. Little did it occur to her that her alma mater, Columbia University, would be a stark reminder of the North Korea she left behind.Her book, “While Time Remains,” may well be a wake-up call for America. The writing is on the wall and no one even seems to notice.

Brian Stuckey

Denver, Co.

Defense of RTA

A recent Post article paints an erroneous and unfair picture of how the Raise the Age law works ( “Family Matters,” W. Dyer Halpern, PostScript, Feb. 12).

For centuries, New York had the lowest automatic age (16) of adult criminal prosecution in the nation; 48 other states had already made changes for adjudicating youth before RTA.

see also

Breaking bones is still prosecuted in adult court for a 16- or 17-year-old, as is display of a deadly weapon or performing a sexual offense. District attorneys may always cite special circumstances to keep a case in adult court.

Before RTA, teens accused of misdemeanors like turnstile jumping and drug possession went to adult court and then were held in jails like Rikers Island.In addition to rough treatment, they got no services to correct their behavior. Family Court both secures detention and orders treatment.

I am proud to have helped bring this legislative change to New York.

Joseph R. Lentol

Former assemblyman, Brooklyn

Stealing scourge

With the latest “smash and carry” way of shopping that has become the new norm in our city, I think it’s high time to re-implement Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s 1990s’ “broken windows” policing doctrine ( “They get away with everything,” Feb. 11).

I popped into Duane Reade the other day, and while actually paying for my items, a man came in, smashed the refrigerator doors and walked out with his free drinks, screaming at customers who stood frozen with fear.

I’d like to stress to Nikole Hannah-Jones that there’s a reason the razors, toothpaste and such are locked up ( “ ‘1619’ author’s shopping gripes,” Feb. 11).

If the items weren’t locked up, she wouldn’t have to worry about enduring such a “demeaning, terrible shopping experience.” There wouldn’t be anything on the shelves to buy. Careful what you wish for.

Judy Eggert

Long Branch, NJ

Unfair gas tax

James Meigs’ article “False Charges” (PostScript, Feb. 12) brings up valid misconceptions as to the overall effect electric cars have on reducing pollution.

I would also point out: If we all drove electric cars, who would pay for upgrading our roads, bridges, tunnels and all the other services provided by state and federal gas taxes?

Plug-in cars use the same pavement as gas and hybrid cars — yet, with every recharge, they pay not a cent toward the nation’s roads.

The algorithm of gas-tax collection is outdated. What are now gas taxes should instead be based on mileage, and paid out by odometer readings. Then everyone would pay equally in supporting our public roads.

Donathan Salkaln

Chelsea