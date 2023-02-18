Thomas Pieters, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele the latest to defect to LIV Golf

Three more players are jumping ship to join the LIV Golf League.

According to ESPN , PGA Tour winners Danny Lee and Brendan Steele, along with DP World Tour’s Thomas Pieters, are joining the Saudi-backed golf league.

The new additions are part of LIV Golf poaching players from the PGA Tour — members Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz switched allegiances in the past week.

Pieters, who is ranked No. 34 in the world, said on Twitter he was “sad” about not being invited to play in the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational – even with his ranking.

The 31-year-old made 49 starts on the PGA Tour – although he isn’t a member – and tied for 27th at the U.S. Open last year.

Steele withdrew from the Genesis Invitational on Tuesday, although he was scheduled to play. Lee, however, played in the invitational and got knocked out with a 36-hole total of 3-over.

After a successful start, LIV will begin its second season next week in Mexico.