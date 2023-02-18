Quarterback Battle: Ohio State's 'Biggest Variable'

Could the outcome of the quarterback battle be the biggest difference-maker for the Ohio State Buckeyes in making it to the national championship?

What is the biggest question the Ohio State Buckeyes must answer in the offseason?

Quarterback seems logical after losing former Heisman finalist signal-caller C.J. Stroud to the NFL Draft . The quarterback battle is the "biggest variable," as ESPN recently put it, in determining whether the Buckeyes can reach their "ceiling" of going 12-0 in the regular season or falling to their "floor," 9-3.

"Either junior Kyle McCord or redshirt freshman Devin Brown will take over for C.J. Stroud behind center," ESPN said. "Both were top-100 recruits, and either will find plenty to like about what is probably the best skill corps in the country -- receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams all return for the Buckeyes."

If all goes to plan offensively, what could put Ohio State over the top as national championship contenders would be a year-two jump on the defensive side of the ball after another full offseason of installation with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

"Perhaps more importantly, second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will have both more familiarity and more star power (end J.T. Tuimoloau, linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers) going for him, too."

The Buckeyes fell short of advancing to the national title game a season ago against the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs. But Ohio State will look to have another go at getting a shot at winning it all in 2023.

