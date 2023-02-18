Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
KX News

Brain injury, broken ribs won’t keep SD student from national choir

By Dan Santella,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14d6bQ_0ksGWcPf00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 16-year-old O’Gorman High School junior Matthew Schulte’s musical talent is evident from the first note you hear him sing. For Schulte, music is much more than a hobby; it’s more like a personal soundtrack.

“Music is just kind of like a lifestyle to me, ’cause I’m in the band there at O’Gorman, and I participate in the marching band during the summer,” Schulte said. “So yeah, it’s just fully part of my life.”

Schulte has made a remarkable recovery considering where he was just a short time ago. A November car crash temporarily silenced his voice; he could neither walk nor talk.

“I hit my head on the center console and got a brain injury on the right side, and then I broke some ribs as well,” Schulte said.

“He was totally unconscious for three weeks, and then after that he was nonverbal for several weeks,” Matthew’s father Jon Schulte said.

SFPD releases names in 2 fatal weekend crashes

After therapy at a Nebraska hospital, Matthew is now walking with the help of a cane. He’ll soon perform in a American Choral Directors Association’s national honor choir in Cincinnati, Ohio. He flies out to Cincinnati next week for his performance on Feb. 25.

“I was really looking forward to it before the crash especially, and now I’m still able to participate in it,” Matthew said.

Matthew presses on with therapy, inspiring loved ones along the way. 17 friends visited him in Nebraska.

No school vouchers for South Dakota students

“His can-do attitude is really inspiring,” Jon said. “Like I say with his friends, he’s always been an inspiration for us.”

“It just feels amazing because beforehand I couldn’t walk at all, and I was just stuck in bed, but now I’m just moving all around,” Matthew said.

And, of course, singing.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND7 hours ago
NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab helping determine cause of death in animals
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
Marketplace for Kids: Where they will be this spring
Williston, ND1 day ago
State Fire School brings camaraderie and trainings
Minot, ND4 days ago
In Case You Missed It: 2/20-2/26
Williston, ND2 days ago
Bismarck Catholic pharmacy joins Texas lawsuit against federal mandate to dispense abortion drugs
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Minot Public Library staff urges the public to speak out against ND book legislation
Minot, ND1 day ago
BBPH hosts “Diabetes, Nutrition, and You” classes
Bismarck, ND5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy