Ole Miss Basketball Drops Overtime Game vs. Mississippi State

The Rebels dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels came close to breaking their losing streak on Saturday afternoon, but they ultimately fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-61 in overtime.

The Rebels led 33-32 at halftime on Saturday, but the score was tied at the end of regulation. Mississippi State outscored Ole Miss 13-5 in overtime, sealing the Rebels' 12th conference loss of the season.

Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 20 points, and Matthew Murrell and Myles Burns joined him in double digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively. As a team, Ole Miss shot 32 percent from the field and 14 percent from three compared to Mississippi State's percentages of 46 and 17.

Following Saturday's loss, the Rebels have now been swept by the Bulldogs in the 2022-23 season series after falling to Mississippi State in Starkville last month.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 2-12 in conference play and 10-17 overall this season. The Rebels will next take the floor on Wednesday when they travel to face the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

