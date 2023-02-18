Open in App
Oxford, MS
See more from this location?
The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Drops Overtime Game vs. Mississippi State

By John Macon Gillespie,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hacvY_0ksGUyep00

The Rebels dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels came close to breaking their losing streak on Saturday afternoon, but they ultimately fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-61 in overtime.

The Rebels led 33-32 at halftime on Saturday, but the score was tied at the end of regulation. Mississippi State outscored Ole Miss 13-5 in overtime, sealing the Rebels' 12th conference loss of the season.

Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 20 points, and Matthew Murrell and Myles Burns joined him in double digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively. As a team, Ole Miss shot 32 percent from the field and 14 percent from three compared to Mississippi State's percentages of 46 and 17.

Following Saturday's loss, the Rebels have now been swept by the Bulldogs in the 2022-23 season series after falling to Mississippi State in Starkville last month.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 2-12 in conference play and 10-17 overall this season. The Rebels will next take the floor on Wednesday when they travel to face the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Rebels Lose Two Basketball Commits Following Kermit Davis Firing
Oxford, MS23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Ole Miss Looks To Bounce Back vs. Louisiana Tech
Oxford, MS24 minutes ago
Ole Miss Loses Early Lead, Drops Midweek Game vs. Louisiana Tech
Oxford, MS16 hours ago
Ole Miss Falls to Texas A&M at Home 69-61
Oxford, MS13 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Hosts Louisiana Tech in Midweek Tilt
Oxford, MS19 hours ago
Chris Beard Could Get the Job; Defense is Key to 2023 Ole Miss Football - Locked on Ole Miss Podcast
Oxford, MS1 hour ago
Ole Miss Football Receives Helmet of the Year Award
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss Offense Surges in Series-Clinching, Run-Rule Win Over Maryland
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Basketball Coaching Search: Will Wade Gaining Traction Early - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Chris Beard to Ole Miss? AD Carter Vetting Coach 'Extensively'
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss RB Zach Evans To Miss Drills At NFL Scouting Combine
Oxford, MS2 days ago
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Looks For Series Win Over Maryland
Oxford, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy