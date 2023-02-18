Traffic officers pull out python hiding under car

Traffic officers pulled out a reticulated python that was hiding under a car in the Philippines .

Passers-by tried to extract the reptile from the vehicle left in a carpark in Alabang, Metro Manila on February 7 morning, before the guards could arrive and rescue the animal .

Footage shows how the traffic officers grappled with the beast as it clung tightly to its hiding spot.

“An uninvited guest was found hiding under my car. I was lucky that people saw it and alerted me or I would have took it home”, said the driver.

The python was later released away from the neighbourhood.

Sign up for our newsletters .