The Independent

Traffic officers pull out python hiding under car

By Francesca Casonato,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P1fa_0ksGUcU500

Traffic officers pulled out a reticulated python that was hiding under a car in the Philippines .

Passers-by tried to extract the reptile from the vehicle left in a carpark in Alabang, Metro Manila on February 7 morning, before the guards could arrive and rescue the animal .

Footage shows how the traffic officers grappled with the beast as it clung tightly to its hiding spot.

“An uninvited guest was found hiding under my car. I was lucky that people saw it and alerted me or I would have took it home”, said the driver.

The python was later released away from the neighbourhood.

