The News & Observer

Photos: NHL Stadium Series game between the Hurricanes and Capitals

By Ethan Hyman and Robert Willett,

10 days ago

See photos from the festivities, celebrations and action from the NHL’s Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

In February 2020, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced a Stadium Series game had been awarded to the Hurricanes and would be held at Carter-Finley. The pandemic stalled things, eventually pushing the game back to 2023, but its here now.

Check back for more photos throughout the night.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis (24) waves to fans as he leaves the ice following their 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) acknowledges fans as he leaves the ice following their 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis (24) talks on his phone before leaving the ice, following their 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) moves the puck in the third period against Washington’s Trevor Van Riemsdyk (57) during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fireworks go off during the national anthem before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) scores on Washington Capitals’ goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) to take a 1-0 lead in the first period during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans cheer along with the Hurricanes as they do the storm surge after Carolina’s 4-1 victory over Washington in the NHL Stadium Series game between the Hurricanes and the Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans celebrate a goal by the Canes during the second period of the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Washington Capitals’ Anthony Mantha (39) fights with Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) during the second period in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes fans celebrate after a goal by Teuvo Teravainen (86) in the second period against the Washington Capitals in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
A large America flag covers the ice during the National Anthem prior to the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Washington Capitals’ Anthony Mantha (39) fights with Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) during the second period in the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans watch during the second period of the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes Jalen Chatfield (5) enters the ice for the second period of play against the Washington Capitals during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (10) shakes hands with Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstroke (19) following the ceremonial puck drop, prior the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Melissa Solomon cheers on the Canes after they scored during the second period of the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
From left, Matt Boggs, his wife, Nondi Boggs, Hayley Looney and Jonathan Boggs cheer on the Canes during the second period of the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fireworks go off after Carolina’s 4-1 victory over Washington in the NHL Stadium Series game between the Hurricanes and the Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
At 7:11 pm, the line to enter the stadium goes all the way to PNC Arena before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’s Seth Jarvis, left, and his teammates arrive for their Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Josh Lamb checks on the burgers, brats and dogs while tailgating before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Nicole Willis, left, laughs with Abby D’Lugin while tailgating before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Willis is recovering from hip surgery she had 10 days ago so her friends brought a chair to make sure she could tailgate and enjoy the game. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans tailgate before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Matthew Skiko plays cornhole with Banks Campbell, left, and Cameron McNabb as they tailgate before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Eric Musico smokes a cigar as he tailgates with friends before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
The N.C. State Marching Band performs on the plaza outside Carter-Finley Stadium as fans await the arrival of the Carolina Hurricanes for their Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour arrives for the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Visitors to the Fan Fest gather in the parking lot of PNC Arena prior to the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Visitors to Fan Fest play table top hockey prior to the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans begin to enter Carter-Finley Stadium for the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C
Carolina Hurricanes’s goalie Frederik Andersen (31) leaves the ice following a pregame warm up prior to their Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
A large America flag covers the ice during the National Anthem prior to the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) and his teammates react after scoring on Washington Capitals’ goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) to take a 1-0 lead in the first period during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (10) shakes hands with Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstroke (19) following the ceremonial puck drop, prior the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) goes after the puck under Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstroke (19) in the first period during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) scores on Washington Capitals’ goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) to take a 1-0 lead in the first period during the Stadium Series game on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

