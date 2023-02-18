Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

John Starks recalls facing a young Kobe Bryant and what made him the closest thing to Michael Jordan -"You could tell he was a student of the game"

By John Jefferson Tan,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtOOr_0ksGSkKd00

John Starks talked about how he realized right from the jump that a teenage Kobe Bryant would be up there with the greatest players of all time.

John Starks & Kobe Bryant

© VJ Lovero-USA TODAY Sports/© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

When Kobe Bryant hit his stride, John Starks was already approaching the twilight years of his NBA career. Having rivaled the greatest shooting guards of his generation, Reggie Miller and Michael Jordan, Starks could outright tell that the young Kobe belonged in the same category.

" He came into this league with a lot of confidence. That surprised me the most, being 18 years old, and he felt like he belonged right away. You could tell he was a student of the game, knew the history of the game. And I think that's what made him so special as a player, " Starks told HoopsHype in 2021.

Kobe chose to mimic the best

Every NBA fan doesn't have to dig deep into why Bryant chose to emulate MJ . Of course, everybody wanted to be like Mike. But based on what Starks saw in Kobe, the youngster didn't copy Jordan because he fancied being his successor. Instead, Starks was confident Bryant always yearned to be the best, and it just happened that Jordan was, without a doubt, the greatest player on the face of the planet.

" Obviously, he looked up to Michael and patterned his whole mentality and game after Jordan, which has been well documented. But I was impressed with his intelligence out there in the court being such a young player… He went out there and say 'You know what? I want to compare myself to the greats.' So he looked at obviously the best of the game at that time, Michael Jordan, and he went there every single day trying to duplicate MJ ," Starks assessed.

MJ was just different

We can all agree that with the turnaround jump shots, the pump fakes, the acrobatic layups, and that distinct on-court swag, Bryant was indeed the closest thing to Jordan. Starks gives Kobe props for it. But as much as he admires how "Black Mamba" unbelievably found success in channeling Jordan's game, Starks reckoned that at the end of the day, nobody could ever replace Jordan.

" More than anybody [Kobe] he was the one who came as close to MJ in my book to surpass him but quite couldn't get there because Michael is a different animal. But I respected that in Kobe ," Starks concluded.

Truth be told, Starks was right when he said there will always be only one Jordan. And as it turned out, he was also right about his perception of Kobe's urge to be the best since Day 1, a mindset that would later be known as "Mamba Mentality."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"As far as I'm concerned, he's the enemy now" - Grant Hill once officially declared Allan Houston as his biggest foe
Detroit, MI1 day ago
“We have to grow up" - Jason Kidd calls out Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks after blowing a 27-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas, TX2 days ago
“You suck at basketball” - Austin Rivers calls out the NBA couch experts
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
"D-Rose, that's a legend" - Julius Randle together with the MSG fans support former MVP's appearance
New York City, NY1 day ago
Shaquille O’Neal doesn't want Anthony Edwards to be the next Jeremy Lin: "You have to be great for a long period of time"
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Mikal Bridges has hilarious response to JJ Redick asking who was his least favorite teammate on the Phoenix Suns - "Get him the hell away from me"
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
"You getting drug tested in the morning" - NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard's 71-point game
Portland, OR2 days ago
Damian Lillard uses Russell Westbrook as an example to show why leaving a franchise isn't always the best move - "Now you're coming off the bench"
Portland, OR1 day ago
Tyrese Maxey shares why Toronto is one of the most challenging places to play at -"They hate us,they boo us every single time"
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Michael Wilbon calls Luka Doncic “a big baby,” suggests what he needs to do to become an MVP or the greatest player in the league
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kevin Durant reveals how he has been distant from Kyrie Irving since getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
"As time has gone by, it starts to mean even more to you" - Joe Dumars on having the NBA Sportsmanship Award named after him
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe blasts Skip Bayless for blatantly pointing out the hypocrisy of LeBron James when comparing him to Tom Brady
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
“They better pray I don’t win a championship for the Blazers” - Damian Lillard believes he'll never get credit for what he's done unless he wins a title
Portland, OR2 days ago
Kobe Bryant why beating Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals was "the most satisfying victory of his career"
Boston, MA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy