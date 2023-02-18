John Starks recalls facing a young Kobe Bryant and what made him the closest thing to Michael Jordan -"You could tell he was a student of the game"

John Starks talked about how he realized right from the jump that a teenage Kobe Bryant would be up there with the greatest players of all time.

When Kobe Bryant hit his stride, John Starks was already approaching the twilight years of his NBA career. Having rivaled the greatest shooting guards of his generation, Reggie Miller and Michael Jordan, Starks could outright tell that the young Kobe belonged in the same category.

" He came into this league with a lot of confidence. That surprised me the most, being 18 years old, and he felt like he belonged right away. You could tell he was a student of the game, knew the history of the game. And I think that's what made him so special as a player, " Starks told HoopsHype in 2021.

Kobe chose to mimic the best

Every NBA fan doesn't have to dig deep into why Bryant chose to emulate MJ . Of course, everybody wanted to be like Mike. But based on what Starks saw in Kobe, the youngster didn't copy Jordan because he fancied being his successor. Instead, Starks was confident Bryant always yearned to be the best, and it just happened that Jordan was, without a doubt, the greatest player on the face of the planet.

" Obviously, he looked up to Michael and patterned his whole mentality and game after Jordan, which has been well documented. But I was impressed with his intelligence out there in the court being such a young player… He went out there and say 'You know what? I want to compare myself to the greats.' So he looked at obviously the best of the game at that time, Michael Jordan, and he went there every single day trying to duplicate MJ ," Starks assessed.

MJ was just different

We can all agree that with the turnaround jump shots, the pump fakes, the acrobatic layups, and that distinct on-court swag, Bryant was indeed the closest thing to Jordan. Starks gives Kobe props for it. But as much as he admires how "Black Mamba" unbelievably found success in channeling Jordan's game, Starks reckoned that at the end of the day, nobody could ever replace Jordan.

" More than anybody [Kobe] he was the one who came as close to MJ in my book to surpass him but quite couldn't get there because Michael is a different animal. But I respected that in Kobe ," Starks concluded.

Truth be told, Starks was right when he said there will always be only one Jordan. And as it turned out, he was also right about his perception of Kobe's urge to be the best since Day 1, a mindset that would later be known as "Mamba Mentality."