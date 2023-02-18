NBA world reacts to big Kevin Love announcement

An era ended in Northeast Ohio on Saturday. The Cleveland Cavaliers bought out the remainder of the contract for former All-Star Kevin Love. But the team still plans to honor the longtime Cav.

The team revealed their plans to retire Kevin Love’s jersey. Cleveland released a statement to the press where they thanked Love for his contributions over the years. General Manager Koby Altman announced the major news that they planned to put the jersey in the rafters.

The quote from Altman, via Cavs.com, read:

“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” said Altman. “Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. We thank Kevin for his impact and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has solidified his place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever.”

Love played from 2014-2023 in Cleveland. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Love in a blockbuster deal to land top pick Andrew Wiggins back in 2014. Love played with the Cavaliers when they won their first NBA Championship in 2016 in that historic NBA Finals.

In nine seasons with the Cavs, Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and a 3-point field goal percentage of 37.6 percent. Fans and voters selected him for two All-Star teams in his run with the Cavs in 2016 and 2017.

This season Love averaged just 20 minutes per game and scored 8.5 points per game through 41 games.

It should come as no surprise that Cleveland will honor Kevin Love. His status was sealed up once the team won the NBA Finals in 2016. Thanks to his help along with a couple of notable friends, he created some good memories for Cavs fans.

The NBA world reacted to the big announcement

[ Cavs.com ]

The post NBA world reacts to big Kevin Love announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .