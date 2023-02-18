Open in App
East Marion, NY
1010WINS

Head-on car crash kills 4 on Long Island

By Curtis Brodner,

10 days ago

EAST MARION, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Four people were killed in a head-on crash in East Marion late Friday night, according to the Southold Town Police.

The two vehicles collided on State Route 25 around 11:33 p.m., officials said.

Heath Miller, 47, and William Price, 55, were reportedly driving a 2023 Tesla when they crashed into a Ford Explorer carrying 80-year-old Peter Smith and 66-year-old Patricia O’Neill.

The occupants were trapped in their cars as the vehicles were consumed by fire, according to authorities.

The Southold Town Police Department and New York State Police are investigating the crash, but the cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

